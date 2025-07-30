Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $8.57 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 162.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 117,550.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA RPG opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.