Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,778 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $76.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0898 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

