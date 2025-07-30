Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 5,968 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VOO opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $587.08. The company has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $560.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

