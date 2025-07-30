Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 44,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Arrow Exploration Trading Down 20.0%
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.
About Arrow Exploration
Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
