Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Stock Price Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 44,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 20.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.25.

About Arrow Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.