Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $25,777,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $131.54.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

