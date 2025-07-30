Assetmark Inc. Buys 7,253 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after buying an additional 736,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,465,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,143 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $76.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.0898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

