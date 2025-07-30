Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,775.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $219.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.15 and a 200 day moving average of $218.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

