Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.79. 27,790 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 6,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

