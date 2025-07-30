Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,577,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,366,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,342,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,933,000 after purchasing an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 987,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after purchasing an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

