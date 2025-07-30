Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,168,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,446 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $435,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.