Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.51 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,847 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7%

VIGI stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.27 and a 1-year high of $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.