Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $121.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.