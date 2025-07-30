Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,697,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $104.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.