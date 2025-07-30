Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,566 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,697,000.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $104.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
