Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $119.04.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

