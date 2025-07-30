Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Shares Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTC:AYASF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.26. 144,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 164,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
