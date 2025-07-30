B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Trading 2.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.11. 51,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 36,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

