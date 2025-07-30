B. Riley Issues Positive Forecast for Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock Price

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $239.00 to $277.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the fintech company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAVE. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dave and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.83.

Dave stock opened at $220.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.97. Dave has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $286.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 3.98.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Research analysts forecast that Dave will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Pope sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $3,237,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,817.76. This trade represents a 64.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Imran Khan sold 80,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $17,094,950.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 98,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,878,790.04. This represents a 45.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,960 shares of company stock worth $62,575,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Dave by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,900 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave in the 2nd quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

