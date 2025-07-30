Bank of America Reaffirms Neutral Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Bank of America reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.77.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

