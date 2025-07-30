Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMRC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Marin Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $375.49 million, a PE ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $5,680,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 470,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 148,020 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,934,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

