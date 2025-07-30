Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 443.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,605 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a market cap of $452.41 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.36. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

