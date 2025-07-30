Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $119.04.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.