Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8,472.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Panagiotis Apostolou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 164,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,862.60. This represents a 13.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Heritage Insurance from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $638.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.53. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

