Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 668.6% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,030.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NOBL opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

