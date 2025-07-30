Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,945 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Noble Financial started coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 2.5%

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.90. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 124.44%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

