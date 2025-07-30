Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 12,558 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SOXX opened at $246.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $250.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.16.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.