Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at Barclays

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $210.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.68. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Boeing by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 56,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

