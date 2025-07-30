Boeing Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 169,467 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 127,615 call options.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. KKM Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.68. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

