Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.81. 6,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02.

Bridgewater Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

