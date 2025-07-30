Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up approximately 0.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in FirstService by 5,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FirstService by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstService by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $217.50 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.25.

FirstService Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $196.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.94. FirstService Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $201.10.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

