Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Target Price at C$175.62

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$173.77.
Several analysts have issued reports on GIB.A shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$173.00 to C$166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$192.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$183.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$183.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GIB.A
CGI Price Performance
CGI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.