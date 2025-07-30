Brokerages Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $38.38

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.38.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSA. Truist Financial set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $188.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.