Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.20 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 6,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 6,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

Brookfield Reinsurance Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.77 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

