Brother Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Brother Industries Stock Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

