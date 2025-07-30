Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $332.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $359.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,085 shares of company stock worth $4,652,087 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $366.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $370.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

