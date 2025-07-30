Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,145.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

