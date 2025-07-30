Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 321 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $453.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $458.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

