Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.84.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

