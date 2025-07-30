Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 2,447 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Safety Insurance Group comprises 1.0% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 823.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

