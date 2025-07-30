Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $52.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Celsius Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CELH opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,169,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,353,502.80. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,068,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

