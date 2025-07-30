Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 454,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,034,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,884,000 after acquiring an additional 421,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 262.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

