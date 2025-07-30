Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 248,416 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.12% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

