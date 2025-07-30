Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.