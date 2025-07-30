Choreo LLC Increases Position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 447.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Orix Corp Ads alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,058,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,120,000 after buying an additional 847,120 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 283,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 278,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 223,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 482.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 240,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 352.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Orix Corp Ads Price Performance

Orix Corp Ads stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. Orix Corp Ads has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Orix Corp Ads from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Orix Corp Ads

Orix Corp Ads Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orix Corp Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orix Corp Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.