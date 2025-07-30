Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $270.00 to $505.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.58.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $371.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,366 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,233.20. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,279.62. This represents a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,208,340 shares of company stock worth $439,997,456 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

