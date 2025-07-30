Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 78,127 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,127 shares during the quarter. Pediatrix Medical Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,861,000 after buying an additional 113,976 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

