Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $405.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $202.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $371.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.12 and a 200 day moving average of $257.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,233.20. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,702,833.92. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,208,340 shares of company stock worth $439,997,456. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,747 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.