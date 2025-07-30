Comparing Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) and NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and NeurAxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeurAxis has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.18%. Given NeurAxis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeurAxis is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 0.00 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) N/A NeurAxis $2.93 million 6.44 -$14.63 million ($1.19) -2.20

This table compares Precision Optics and NeurAxis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than NeurAxis. NeurAxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeurAxis has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and NeurAxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41% NeurAxis -492.76% N/A -641.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of NeurAxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Precision Optics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

