Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekside Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Clarendon Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 272,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 5.3%

BATS QUAL opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.