Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,385,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,405.5% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 120,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.