Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,019,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,825 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $89,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CRH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CRH by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.76.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

